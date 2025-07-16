Gym Teacher Harassed Student With Months of Inappropriate Texts, Behavior In NY: DA

Matthew Hausman, 59, of Somers, a PE teacher at Yonkers Middle High School, was arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Wednesday, July 16, on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said.

According to the DA’s Office, Hausman allegedly engaged in a disturbing course of conduct between October 2024 and April 2025, targeting one of his students with romantic and sexual overtures. Charging documents and the victim’s deposition describe numerous inappropriate interactions, including the following alleged moments:

Calling the victim a “bitch” while holding a dog collar in class, then opening it and insinuating he wanted to put it on her in February;

Texting the student “Hi are you angry with me? I felt blown off at the dance, didn’t hear from you all weekend. Am I being ghosted?” after a school dance;

Kissing her for her birthday, also in February;

Telling her that another teacher might raise her grades if she “looked cute” for him;

Proposing over text an exchange in which he would “get you” (the victim) in return for sending his “daughters” and “wife” to her father;

Texting her that he could give her “motion sickness” and that he had her schedule and “could be a stalker (if I had the time)";

Becoming jealous after seeing another student hug her and declaring that student was no longer welcome in his classroom;

Admitting romantic feelings for her and acknowledging they were wrong in April.

Hausman pleaded not guilty. While the charges are not bail-eligible, Judge Verris Shako imposed non-monetary conditions and issued a temporary order of protection for the victim. The case is scheduled to return to court on Friday, July 18.

The case is being investigated by the Yonkers Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Morgan Helfman of the Special Prosecutions Division.

The DA’s Office urges anyone who may have had interactions with Hausman or has more information about the case to contact the Westchester tip line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.