Guns, MDMA, Cocaine Found In Car Stopped On I-684 In NY: Duo Arrested, Police Say

The arrests happened on Friday, Aug. 22, when State Police said a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) was issued for a vehicle connected to a fraud investigation out of Port Jervis in Orange County, New York State Police said on Monday, Aug. 25.

Not long after, troopers spotted the car allegedly violating state vehicle and traffic laws while traveling on I-684 in the Putnam County town of Southeast. With help from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, they stopped the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Victoria L. Negron of the Bronx and the passenger as 42-year-old Berks County resident Jonathan Ramirez of Reading, Pennsylvania. A consent search of the car led to the discovery of 21.4 grams of MDMA, 3.2 grams of cocaine, and three firearms, according to investigators.

Both Negron and Ramirez were taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies. Ramirez faces drug possession counts, including intent to sell. Negron faces several weapons charges, including possession of loaded firearms, as well as traffic violations.

The pair were arraigned in Carmel Town Court and ordered held at the Putnam County Jail, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.