Lawmaker, Husband Killed By Suspect Posing As Cop In 'Politically Motivated' Minnesota Shooting

Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman, age 55, and her husband, Mark, have died after the incident at their home in Brooklyn Park, located about 11 miles north of Minneapolis, according to authorities.

They were each shot five or six times by a gunman impersonating a police officer overnight at around 4 a.m. Central time Saturday, June 14.

The suspect was wearing a badge, vest, and taser, according to Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, who said a police vehicle was also seen in the driveway of the lawmaker’s home when the actual police arrived.

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot at their home in Champlin in a separate incident also near Minneapolis believed to be connected to the same suspect in the other shooting.

They are now both out of surgery, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was “optimistic” about their recovery at a news conference late Saturday morning. Hoffman is also a Democrat.

Calling it an "unspeakable tragedy," Waltz described the incidents as acts of "targeted political violence."

A suspect has not been apprehended. Police said they were looking for "people of interest" in connection to the case and had detained and questions some individuals.

Walz said he's activated the State Emergency Operations Center and that local law enforcement has "the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on social media said the agency "is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners."

Residents of both communities where the shootings happened are being encouraged to stay in their homes and if a police officer comes to the door, call 911 to confirm whether an officer is supposed to be there.

The incidents come just hours before a Washington, DC parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Army and being held on President Trump's 79th birthday.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 so-called "No Kings" rallies are scheduled nationwide to protest Trump's policies.

Political tensions have escalated since protests against ICE raids broke out in California, prompting Trump to send 2,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines, a move Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed an appeals court is weighing for its legality.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

