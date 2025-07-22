Gunman Fires Shot During Hudson Valley Gas Station Robbery

The Ulster County incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 3600 Route 9W in Highland, according to the Town of Lloyd Police Department.

The suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register. At one point during the robbery, he discharged the weapon into the floor.

Two victims were inside the gas station at the time, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money and fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious is urged to contact Town of Lloyd Police at 845-691-6102.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.