New Update: 2 Killed, 17 Injured In Mass Shooting At School In Minneapolis

The incident unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, Aug. 27 at Annunciation Church and School.

An all-school mass had just gotten underway when the incident happened, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said, calling the incident an "unthinkable tragedy."

The two children who were killed, ages 8 and 10, were seated in pews when they were shot from outside through the windows of the building.

Of the 17 injured, 14 are children, two of whom are in critical condition.

The suspect died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school parking lot, police said.

The man in his 20s has no prior criminal history, O'Hara said, noting he armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. He was wearing black clothing with cargo-type pants.

Students had just returned for classes on Monday, Aug. 25, following summer break.

At the scene, police were seen escorting parents and children into the school’s basement for safety.

A resident in the area told KARE-TV that the gunfire sounded like it came from a semi-automatic weapon and lasted several minutes. The man said he heard at least 30 and possibly as many as 50 rounds fired.

