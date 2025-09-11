A Few Clouds 74°

Gunfire In Public: 2 Teens Caught In Shots-Fired Incident In NY, Police Say

Police in Dutchess County have made arrests in a gunfire case last year that they say involved two teenagers.

The incident happened on Cannon Street in the area of Reservoir Square in Poughkeepsie, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened in Poughkeepsie on Nov. 1, 2024, when officers responded to Cannon Street in the area of Reservoir Square for reports of shots fired, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 11.

At the scene, officers recovered seven shell casings. Following an investigation, two people were charged in connection with the shooting, police said.

A 17-year-old city resident was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Meanwhile, Jeremyah Newton, 19, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested the next day on Wednesday, Sept. 10, according to police. 

Both face charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police urged anyone with information about the case to call the tip line at 845-451-7577. 

