Gun Violence Drops In These Hudson Valley Cities, Hochul Says: Here's Why

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, Sept. 16, that across the 28 municipalities participating in New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, including Mount Vernon, Yonkers, and Poughkeepsie, shooting incidents with injury fell 14 percent in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The number of people shot dropped 22 percent, and gun-related deaths decreased by nearly a third, Hochul added.

Her office also said that since Hochul took office in 2021, GIVE communities have seen shooting incidents with injury fall by 59 percent and gun deaths decline 60 percent.

"Across the state, we are taking an aggressive approach to reduce and eliminate gun violence — and our investments are working," Hochul said, adding, "Working with law enforcement officials and community advocates, New York is seeing a significant drop in gun crimes and shooting deaths, and we will continue investing in these programs to ensure gun violence incidents keep trending downward in New York."

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, whose office receives GIVE funding, said Mount Vernon’s progress highlights the program’s impact.

"Any reduction in gun violence saves lives. Our office remains dedicated to making our neighborhoods safer from the scourge of gun crime, utilizing every resource available to reach that goal," Cacace said. The GIVE program provides $36 million statewide for equipment, overtime, personnel, and specialized training to local police departments and their partners. In addition to Mount Vernon, Yonkers, and Poughkeepsie, cities such as Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse have also seen double-digit decreases in shootings this year.

Officials underscored the results at the annual Division of Criminal Justice Services Public Safety Symposium, which brought together more than 1,600 law enforcement and criminal justice professionals to share strategies on reducing violence.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said the progress shows "what’s possible when law enforcement and community partners work together and use proven strategies to save lives."

The state has committed record-level funding to GIVE for the third straight year, with contracts running through June 2026.

