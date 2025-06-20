Gun-Toting Trio Park At Police HQ, Caught After Shooting Threats In Hudson Valley: Cops

The incident unfolded on the morning of Friday, June 20, after Beacon Police received two separate calls reporting disputes and threats involving guns, according to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia.

One of the locations was the Beacon Train Station. Officers arriving there found a suspect fleeing the scene who was quickly caught and found to be wanted on a warrant in Beacon. While that suspect was being processed, police then spotted a vehicle in the lower lot of Municipal Plaza, directly outside the police station, that was believed to be linked to the earlier disputes.

Inside the vehicle were three more male suspects. Officers searched the car and found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 handgun, which was later determined to have been stolen out of Georgia. All three were arrested at the scene, Figlia said.

The first suspect caught, identified as Alfredo Robles, age 20, of Beacon, was arrested on an active warrant for third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Meanwhile, the three in the car, Kaihron Thompson, 20, Malachi Cornwell, 19, and a 16-year-old boy all from Poughkeepsie, were each charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of stolen property. They were all held pending arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.