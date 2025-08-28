Ground Stop Issued For Arrivals At Newark Airport

The ground stop was ordered due to air traffic control communication issues, ABC News reported. Controllers in the center told ABC News they had lost their radio frequencies.

The Federal Aviation Authority said the ground stop, which also covered incoming flights into Teterboro, was caused by "equipment issues."

The FAA said ground stops would expire around 12:30 p.m. A spokesperson for United Airlines said the ground stop was a "glitch," ABC News reported.

