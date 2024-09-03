Fair 71°

Greenburgh Grieving Death Of Longtime Police Detective

A police detective who has served the Westchester County community for 35 years died suddenly this week, authorities said. 

Detective Richard Cunningham

Detective Richard Cunningham

The Greenburgh Police Department announced the death of Detective Richard Cunningham on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in a Facebook post. 

The department did not provide a cause of death but said his death was sudden. 

His age and place of residence have not yet been released.

The comments were filled with well wishes for his family and applause for his service. 

A call to the Greenburgh Police Department for more information was not immediately returned. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

