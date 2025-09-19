Grammy-Winning Hitmaker Brett James Among 3 Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash

A Cirrus SR22T went down in a field near the Macon County town of Franklin around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. There were no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate, with the NTSB leading and providing further updates, the FAA said. The crash site is near Macon County Airport.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities as Brett James Cornelius (James’ full name), Melody Carole, and Meryl Maxwell Wilson, according to NBC News on Friday morning, Sept. 19.

A 2020 inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, James helped shape 21st-century country radio with No. 1s for Kenny Chesney (“When the Sun Goes Down”), Martina McBride (“Blessed”), Jessica Andrews (“Who I Am”), Jason Aldean (“The Truth”), Rodney Atkins (“It’s America”), and more.

Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” won Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance, cementing his reputation as one of Nashville’s most in-demand writers.

Born in Columbia, Missouri, James grew up in Oklahoma, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

He briefly attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma before moving to Nashville, where he first signed as a solo artist with Arista’s Career Records in the mid-1990s and later pivoted to a prolific writing and producing career.

Authorities have not released additional details about a cause. The FAA and NTSB investigations typically take months and will include a preliminary report in the coming weeks.

