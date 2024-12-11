Gotham Meets Hudson Valley: 'The Penguin' Filmed In Region Earns Golden Globe Nods

The miniseries, a spinoff of the 2022 film "The Batman," was revealed to have been nominated for three Golden Globes on Monday, Dec. 9.

Several scenes for the show, which centers on iconic Batman villain The Penguin (otherwise known as Oswald "Oz" Cobb), were filmed within the city of Yonkers, parts of which were turned into "Gotham City," according to Mayor Mike Spano.

Some of these filming locations included Lawrence and Saratoga streets, where a segment called "Boss" and the "Homecoming" episode were filmed; as well as several five-way intersections, which helped recreate the "chaotic sprawl of Gotham's maze-like streets," Spano said.

In their announcement on Monday, the show's three nomination categories were revealed:

Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Gigante, was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television;

Colin Farrell, who plays the lead role of The Penguin, was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television;

The show was also nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Although the show was billed as a limited series, the show's executive producer Matt Reeves and his team have been discussing a possible second season, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with the outlet, Milioti said reprising her role would be her "wildest hope."

"I couldn’t be any clearer about making my desire known. But I haven’t heard anything concrete yet," Milioti told the outlet.

If you want to see if the show ends up winning any awards, the 82nd Golden Globes is set to air on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Click here to view the full list of 2025 Golden Globes nominations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.