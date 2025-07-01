Google’s AI Mode Goes Live: Search Like Never Before

That’s because Google officially launched its brand-new AI Mode, a powerful new feature that changes the way users get information — and it’s now available to everyone in the U.S., including teens, with no login required.

According to a blog post from Google, the new feature runs on Gemini 2.0, the company’s advanced artificial intelligence model. Unlike regular search, AI Mode is built to handle more complicated questions, including math problems, coding help, and comparisons that used to take multiple searches to answer.

“You can ask anything on your mind and get a helpful AI-powered response with the ability to go further with follow-up questions and helpful web links,” Google said in a March announcement.

The company says AI Mode is especially helpful for nuanced, deep-dive queries — like exploring a new concept or comparing detailed options — and delivers faster, higher-quality results than standard search.

To try it, users simply click “Try AI Mode” when prompted in Search, or visit Google Labs to opt in to the early experiment.

Click here for more on Google's AI Mode.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.