Golden Corral Serving Up All You Can Eat Wings Special

The promotion is available now at participating restaurants after 4 p.m. on weekdays and during regular weekend dinner hours, although prices and schedules may vary by location.

Golden Corral says the promotion is to "close out summer," but did not give a specific end date.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based chain said the seasonal feature brings back its traditional Buffalo-sauced bone-in wings and introduces hand-breaded boneless pieces served plain so diners can add Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan or Buffalo sauces at the table.

Customers may also order the items through the brand’s Weigh & Pay carry-out, delivery and online platforms.

To accompany the wings, Golden Corral is marketing two “summer lemonades” which are sold separately: strawberry and blue raspberry.

Industry analysts note that national casual-dining chains often lean on limited-time menu additions to drive traffic during late summer, a softer period before the Labor Day holiday.

Golden Corral, founded in 1973 and billed as the nation’s largest grill-buffet operator, is largely franchise-owned and has continued to emphasize value messaging as inflation pressures household budgets. It has 400 locations in 40 states and territorities.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.