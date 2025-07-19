God Save The Scene: CBGB Fest Unleashes Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, Jack White

This isn’t just a concert: It’s a full-blown revival of the spirit born at 315 Bowery in the ’70s, when CBGB launched icons like Blondie and the Ramones. The club may have shut its doors in 2006, but its legacy roars on at events like this, where generations of misfits and music lovers gather to celebrate the sound that never sold out. Expect sweat, power chords, and plenty of attitude.

Tickets for the CBGB Festival are moving faster than a Johnny Rotten rant, so grab yours and join the pit before they’re gone.

And the CBGB Festival isn’t the only chance to catch these icons this fall.

Iggy Pop—the Godfather of Punk—has been defying the rules of rock since the late ’60s. As frontman of The Stooges, he unleashed primal tracks like “Search and Destroy” and “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” setting the blueprint for punk. His solo career cemented his rebel status with anthems like “Lust for Life” and “The Passenger,” earning him a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot. His last headlining tour was in 2016.

The Sex Pistols are also back, ready to remind the world why punk was never meant to play nice. Their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, became punk’s manifesto, with “Anarchy in the UK” and “God Save the Queen” igniting controversy and revolution. Today, original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock are joined by Frank Carter, stepping into Johnny Rotten’s snarling role to fire up their first North American tour in 20+ years.

The CBGB Festival and the individual tours promise nights of grit, sweat, and rebellion—proof that punk’s not dead. It just needed a stage big enough to scream on.

