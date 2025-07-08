Partly Cloudy 84°

Glider Crashes Into Golf Cart Carrying Group At NY Airport: Report

A group of visitors narrowly avoided serious injury after a glider struck a golf cart at a Sullivan County airport. 

The scene at Wurtsboro Airport following the crash. 

 Photo Credit: The Yeshiva World
Ben Crnic
The incident happened at the Wurtsboro Airport, where a group had been visiting on Tuesday, July 8, for a gliding experience, The Yeshiva World reported.

According to the outlet, the group was being transported by golf cart from the terminal to the glider area when a glider, whose pilot reportedly did not see them, collided with the cart.

The glider struck at an angle that prevented a more serious outcome. All of the people involved reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The Yeshiva World later posted footage from the scene: 

