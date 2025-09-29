Girl, 14, Killed In Triple-Fatal Crash In New City Remembered For 'Great Energy,' Selflessness

Nuria Fajardo of Stony Point, 14, was one of three people who died when a Honda Civic crashed into a tree in New City around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, near North Little Tor Road and Roberts Road, as Daily Voice reported.

The crash also claimed the lives of Andrew Pinos, 20, of Nanuet, and Larry Buestan, 18, of Thiells. Police said the car sustained “catastrophic damage,” and all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and loved ones identified Fajardo in a GoFundMe fundraiser started on Sunday to raise funds for her funeral costs. In the fundraiser, organizers Alice Alvarez and Jefferson Fajardo described Fajardo as "a young beautiful girl who had her whole life ahead of her."

They said she was spirited, selfless, and "always there putting a smile on people's faces, cheering them on."

"She was always so curious and would try to make you feel better when you were down," they wrote, continuing, "She always had great energy that would surround others with joy."

As of Monday, Sept. 29, the fundraiser had collected $3,262 toward a $15,000 goal. Organizers said funeral and memorial service details will be announced once they are set.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 845-639-5800.

