Girl, 11, Struck By Vehicle In Monsey Dies: Report

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, March 17, in Monsey on Ronald Drive near the intersection of Nancy Lane.

Witnesses said the young victim was riding her bike when she was hit by a Lexus SUV. The driver remained at the scene following the incident, according to incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

The girl was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition. A service was held at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, April 27 at the Satmar Shul in Kiryas Joel, with burial following immediately after.

The girl was identified by the Monsey Scoop as Roiza Fradel Lefkowitz.

Daily Voice has reached out to Ramapo police for more. Click here for video from the scene by Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.