Gilgo Beach Murders: New Images Of 'Asian Doe' Released In Effort To ID Male Victim

On Long Island, the Gilgo Beach Task Force distributed facial reconstructions of who they've long referred to as "Asian Doe" during a press conference in Brentwood on Monday morning, Sept. 16.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said the man’s skeletal remains were found along Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach on April 4, 2011, though it’s believed he “suffered a violent death” sometime before 2006.

The victim was a biological male most likely of south Chinese descent, was between 17 and 23 years old at the time of his death, and was approximately 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-9.

Tierney said the man was wearing women’s clothing and may have been working as a sex worker.

"Despite our best efforts, this person still remains nameless. And by nameless, I mean to us, to members of the Task Force,” Tierney said.

“This person certainly had a life and loved ones and friends who knew them by their name. And it's important that this victim get their name back and, just as importantly, the people who cared for this individual get answers."

Tierney said his office is working with the NYPD and other agencies to translate and distribute fliers in Asian communities in hopes of identifying the man.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information in the case. Tips can be given on the organization's website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Rex Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect with an office in Manhattan, is charged with murder in the deaths of six victims, whose killings occurred between 1993 and 2011 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

The Massapequa Park resident was arrested in July 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. In January, prosecutors charged him in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

In June, Heuermann was additionally charged with murder in the 1993 death of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In all, police located the remains of 11 victims over several months in 2010 and 2011 while searching for Shannan Gilbert along Ocean Parkway. Like many of the victims, Gilbert was an escort who advertised on Craigslist.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

