Gerber Recalls, Discontinues Teething Sticks Sold In NY After Child Sent To ER

Gerber and the Food and Drug Administration announced the recall for Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks in news releases on Friday, Jan. 31. The recall follows consumer complaints, including one involving a child brought to an emergency room.

The affected products were distributed nationwide and in stores across several states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The teething sticks were also sold online.

The recalled products include:

Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks – Strawberry Apple (UPC: 0 15000 04618 7)

Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks – Banana (UPC: 0 15000 04608 8)

Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks – Banana (1.59 oz) (UPC: 0 15000 01015 7)

Gerber advised parents not to give these products to children and customers can return them to stores for a full refund.

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on this recall and will cooperate with them fully," said Nestlé, Gerber's parent company. "We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers."

Consumers with questions can call Gerber's 24-hour customer service line at 1-800-443-7237.

