Game, Set, Matchpoint: The 2025 US Open Is (Almost) Here And You’ll Want To Be There

The US Open returns to Queens from August 24 through September 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. This year carries historic weight—it marks 75 years since Althea Gibson became the first Black athlete to compete at the Grand Slam tournament, paving the way for generations to follow. It's also the 50th anniversary of the legendary 1975 women’s final between Chris Evert and Evonne Goolagong, a defining moment in the rise of modern women’s tennis.

Every day of the Open is packed with action. With matches playing out across 22 different courts, there’s always something to watch—from new stars making waves in early rounds to the world’s biggest names dominating center court. Fans can roam the grounds with a day pass or go big with seats inside Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 2025 US Open has the star power, the history, and the potential for something iconic. Top players expected to return include Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek, and Carlos Alcaraz. The official full list of participating players will be unveiled August 21.

Whether you’re looking for edge-of-your-seat matches, family-friendly grounds passes, or just that classic NYC tennis vibe, now’s the time to grab your tickets. Don’t miss your shot—this is where memories are made.

