Future Forecast: Here's How Americans Expect Life To Look In 2065

That’s the vision many Americans have for the year 2065.

A new survey asked 2,000 adults to imagine what life could look like four decades from now. The predictions suggest a future shaped more by practicality and technology than luxury or tradition.

Among the most striking forecasts: Twenty-five percent of respondents said they expect to rent for life, and only 35 percent of non-homeowners believe they’ll ever own property.

As for the price tag? The average home is expected to cost more than $680,000 — about $270,000 higher than today’s average.

Retirement is also seen as increasingly out of reach.

A quarter of those surveyed said they don’t think retiring will be financially possible, while nearly half of Gen Z respondents (people born between 1997 and 2012) believe retirement won’t be an option at all.

The estimated amount needed to retire comfortably in 2065? A jaw-dropping $3.5 million.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of LevLane, the poll reveals how younger generations are anticipating — and bracing for — sweeping shifts in financial security, technology, and lifestyle. Many expect the future to feature:

A 30-hour workweek (rather than two-day weeks some tech leaders predict)

A world fully reliant on digital currency and biometric payment systems

Smart homes powered by AI

Implanted health monitors and robot caregivers

But it’s not all doom and digital gloom.

When asked how they’d want to spend their golden years, Gen Zers offered a refreshingly grounded vision. Nearly one-third said they’d prioritize family and watching the next generation grow.

Others dreamed of traveling the world — and beyond — or retiring to hobby farms filled with animals. Some even preferred living off-grid or forming co-living communities with friends.

