Retired Nysp Trooper Dies From 9/11-Related Illness

Thomas Herrick died Saturday, April 12, from an illness tied to his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack, the agency revealed. No other details were given.

“His death is a solemn reminder of the lasting toll borne by those who responded selflessly in the aftermath of that tragic day,” NYSP said in a statement.

Herrick retired from the New York State Police in August 2009 after 26 years of “honorable service,” the agency said. He was last assigned to the Troop L Felony Warrant Squad on Long Island, “where he served with distinction,” police said.

He is survived by his wife Margaret and their three children.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Herrick family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time,” NYSP said.

Funeral services for Herrick are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Bethpage.

Herrick’s passing is part of a devastating toll that continues to grow nearly 24 years after the attacks. According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, 441 police officers, firefighters, and other first responders were killed on September 11 itself.

In the years since, over 300 more have died from illnesses linked to their service in the toxic ruins of “Ground Zero,” including from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and cancer diagnoses.

