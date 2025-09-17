Funeral Director, Past Fire Commissioner From NY Dies At 53: Leaves Behind 3 Kids

Shawn O’Mara of Verplanck died on Saturday, Sept. 13, according to his obituary.

Born in Peekskill in 1971, O’Mara dedicated his life to service in many forms. He joined the Navy after high school in 1991 and served as a medic during Desert Storm before being honorably discharged in 1994.

Back home, he trained at the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service and became a licensed funeral director, eventually running the O’Mara & Carpentieri Funeral Home in Verplanck, his obituary said.

O’Mara also gave decades of service to his community as an active member of the Verplanck Fire Department, where he joined in 1989 and went on to serve as Captain and Chairman of the Fire District Board of Commissioners.

In a post memorializing him on social media, the department called him a “proud Navy veteran, lifelong 'Pointer,' and friend to many,” also writing that his “commitment, leadership, and kindness touched everyone who knew him.”

He was also active in numerous civic groups, including the Mt. Carmel Society of Verplanck, the American Legion William J. Boyle Post, the Ossining Elks Club, and the local Masons.

O’Mara is survived by his three children — Gabriella, Shawn Jr., and Jayla Rose — his mother, siblings, nieces, nephew, and his companion, Michelle Mattson. His father, Harold, predeceased him in 1998.

In the days since his death, a GoFundMe launched by friends on Tuesday, Sept. 16, has already raised more than $20,000 to support his children.

The campaign describes O’Mara as someone who “showed up — every single time — for those in need” and urges the community to do the same for his family.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at O’Mara & Carpentieri Funeral Home in Verplanck. A funeral service will follow on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Verplanck, with burial and military honors at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

