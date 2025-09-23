Fugitive Who Fled To Mexico After Raping Child In NY Pleads Guilty: DA

On Monday, Sept. 22, 53-year-old Galo Herrera pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Prosecutors said that between December 2006 and January 2007, Herrera forcibly raped a child under the age of 13. Before he could be arrested, he fled the country and hid in Mexico for years.

In 2008, Herrera was indicted on multiple charges, including predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, and child endangerment. He was extradited to Westchester earlier this year to face prosecution, as Daily Voice reported.

"The defendant’s cowardly scheme to evade accountability, nearly 20 years in the making, could not outrun the long arm of the justice system," Cacace said on Tuesday.

The case was investigated by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI, the Westchester DA’s Office, the county Department of Labs and Research, and the New York State Police Crime Lab.

Herrera will be sentenced at a later date.

