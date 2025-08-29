Fugitive Wanted For Rape In NY Arrested After Hiding In Philippines For Years: Police

On Friday, Aug. 29, the New Windsor Police Department, working with the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and international law enforcement partners, arrested 46-year-old Dominic Mamaat upon his arrival at JFK Airport in Queens, the department said.

Mamaat was wanted on a warrant for first-degree rape issued in May 2020 and had been indicted by an Orange County grand jury in August 2020 on a wide range of charges, including first- and second-degree rape, sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, forcible touching, and attempted assault.

Authorities said Mamaat fled the country shortly after his indictment, using his twin brother’s passport to board a one-way flight to the Philippines, where he remained for nearly five years while evading law enforcement.

An INTERPOL Red Notice was issued, and with coordination from LEGAT Manila and the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, Mamaat was eventually located and deported back to the United States, according to New Windsor Police.

He is now being held at the Orange County Jail pending arraignment.

“This case represents years of collaboration and tireless effort across international borders,” said New Windsor Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti.

New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri praised the dedication of Detective Frank Pierri, saying that his persistence throughout the investigation was instrumental in bringing Mamaat back to face justice.

