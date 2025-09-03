FTC Fines Disney $10M For Collecting Kids' Data Improperly On YouTube: Here's How

The Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Federal regulators said Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and Disney Entertainment Operations LLC failed to properly designate some of its kid-focused videos as "Made for Kids."

By mislabeling the uploads, the FTC said that Disney enabled YouTube to collect data from young viewers and use it for targeted advertising. The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) requires companies to disclose data tracking on children's content and get parental consent.

As part of the settlement, Disney must notify parents and obtain consent before collecting data from children under 13, along with establishing a review program to determine whether its YouTube videos should be labeled "Made for Kids."

"This case underscores the FTC's commitment to enforcing COPPA, which was enacted by Congress to ensure that parents, not companies like Disney, make decisions about the collection and use of their children's personal information online," said FTC chair Andrew Ferguson. "Our order penalizes Disney's abuse of parents' trust, and, through a mandated video-review program, makes room for the future of protecting kids online — age-assurance technology."

The complaint cited popular franchises including The Incredibles, Coco, Toy Story, Frozen, and Mickey Mouse. The mislabeled content also exposed children to inappropriate YouTube features, such as autoplay into non-kid videos, according to court filings.

This marks the first known case in which a YouTube content provider — not the platform itself — has been fined for children's privacy violations since the FTC's 2019 landmark settlement with YouTube and Google, according to Axios. The requirement could shift if YouTube adopts its own age-verification system or changes how videos are labeled.

Disney acknowledged it made errors in labeling some YouTube content but emphasized that the case does not involve its own platforms.

"Supporting the well-being and safety of kids and families is at the heart of what we do," a Disney spokesperson told Axios. "This settlement does not involve Disney-owned-and-operated digital platforms, but rather is limited to the distribution of some of our content on YouTube's platform."

The entertainment giant also emphasized its ongoing commitment to children's privacy and following federal rules.

"Disney has a long tradition of embracing the highest standards of compliance with children's privacy laws, and we remain committed to investing in the tools needed to continue being a leader in this space," the spokesperson said.

YouTube declined to comment on the settlement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.