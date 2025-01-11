Frozen Chicken Product Recalled Over Metal Contamination

Nearly 25,000 pounds of the taquitos may harm consumers, including causing injuries.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, California company, is recalling 20-ounce cartons of “Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos.”

These products were produced on July 3, 2024, and Sept. 25, 2024, and have “Best By” dates of 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 printed on the bottom panel.

They were shipped to select ALDI grocery stores nationwide and bear the establishment number “EST. P-40327” on the packaging.

View product labels here.

The recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding a piece of metal in the product. Another consumer reported a dental injury.

While no additional injuries or illnesses have been reported, FSIS urges consumers to check their freezers and take immediate action if they have purchased these products.

If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

For questions about the recall, contact Bestway Foods Co. QA Department at 818- 361-1800 ext. 110.

Call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline at 888-674-6854.

