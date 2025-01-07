Frontier Plans Flights From JFK To Three New Destinations, Special Deals Offered

Frontier will start flying from JFK to Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Los Angeles, the airline said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The three destinations are known as major hubs for American Airlines.

Daily service from JFK to Miami International Airport will begin on Sunday, Mar. 30, and Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, May 1. Four flights a week will travel between JFK and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport starting on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

The new additions will mean Frontier will offer eight destinations from JFK since it started flying from the airport in June 2024.

"This is an exciting day for consumers as we once again expand our offerings at JFK," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines. "With the launch of these ultra-low fare flights to Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, we are increasing the availability of affordable travel to top destinations for New Yorkers, as well as making a New York adventure or business trip that much more affordable for budget-savvy consumers across the United States."

Frontier will offer introductory rates on flights booked by Monday, Jan. 13, with prices starting at $19 for Miami, $29 for Dallas, and $49 for Los Angeles. The fares don't include add-ons like seat assignments, carry-ons, or checked bags.

JFK also flies on Frontier to Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Juan, and Tampa.

