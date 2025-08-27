From Mexico To NY: 7 Linked To Fatal Shooting, Drug, Gun Pipeline, Feds Say

The case, prosecuted in White Plains federal court, charges the men with narcotics distribution and importation, racketeering conspiracy, murder, firearms trafficking, and related crimes tied to years of activity in Middletown, Newburgh, and beyond, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Those indicted are Carlos Molina Rodriguez, 31; Samuel Blain, 36, also known as “Lobo,” “Snipes,” and “Loboferoz”; Carlos Martinez, 35, also known as “Bway”; Kalif Cox, 28, also known as “Leef” and “LG”; Justice Beard, 36, also known as “Just”; Calvin Lewis, 36, also known as “Ski”; and Emmanuel Idyis, 25.

Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and 2025, Molina and Blain directed a Mexico-based trafficking organization that smuggled dozens of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl into the United States using specially modified minivans. The drugs were driven across the country—including into the Hudson Valley—before distribution, according to officials.

Martinez allegedly led a local gang known as the Forbes List, tied to the national Makk Ballas gang, based in Middletown. Prosecutors said gang members, including Cox, Beard, Lewis, and Idyis, distributed narcotics from the Mexican operation and carried out violent crimes, including shootings, robberies, and firearms trafficking.

Beard is also accused of possessing a firearm in connection with drug dealing in the Westchester County city of Yonkers, as well as illegally possessing a gun there in July 2024.

Among the most serious allegations, Cox is accused of murdering Amed Alberto Alvarado Baquedano, an innocent bystander killed during a 2019 gang gunfight in Newburgh. Cox also faces charges of sexually exploiting a minor, firearms trafficking, and a 2024 drug-related shooting in the Bronx.

Prosecutors said Blain was expelled from Mexico and arrested at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 22, while the other defendants were taken into custody earlier this year in New York, California, and North Carolina. All are currently detained pending trial.

If convicted, several defendants face mandatory life sentences. The charges also carry penalties ranging from 15 years to life depending on the count.

The investigation involved federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across multiple states and Mexico.

