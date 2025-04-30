Friendly Fire Killed Officer Andrew Duarte In Upmc Shooting, York DA Says

Officer Killed By Fellow Police Gunfire

Duarte, 33, died after being shot in the torso by another law enforcement officer during the chaotic shootout inside the hospital ICU on Feb. 22, 2025. He was wearing a ballistic vest at the time, but the fatal round struck an unprotected area, the York County Coroner confirmed.

Shooter Killed By Police

The gunman, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, was also killed during the exchange. According to DA Barker, Archangel-Ortiz held multiple medical workers hostage and shot several people before police stormed the area and fatally shot him.

Investigation Findings

A comprehensive investigation involving forensic analysis, autopsies, and bodycam footage confirmed that Duarte’s fatal wound was not from the suspect but from police gunfire during the response.

DA: 'He Died A Hero'

"Officer Duarte died a hero," Tim Barker said during the press briefing. "He put himself in harm’s way to protect others, and in that moment of bravery, tragedy struck."

