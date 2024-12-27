Freezing Rain Could Cause Dangerous Driving Conditions: Here's Timing

The National Weather Service forecasts this system from Friday night, Dec. 27, into early Saturday morning, Dec. 28. Areas expected to experience a wintry mix and ice are indicated in the image above from AccuWeather.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek warns that a glaze of ice may form from western Maryland to north-central and northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, upstate eastern New York, interior Connecticut, western and central Massachusetts, and the southern and central parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service cautions, “Dangerous travel conditions will be possible with icing on untreated and elevated roadways/surfaces.”

As milder air moves in, Saturday will see all rain with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 40s. Rain will continue on Sunday, with about an inch of precipitation expected over the weekend.

