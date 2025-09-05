Freezer Staples Recalled Across Multiple States, Including NY

Endico Potatoes Inc. of Mount Vernon, NY, is recalling Endico brand frozen peas and carrots and mixed vegetables due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a company notice posted by the FDA.

The recalled items were distributed in NY, NJ, PA, CT, MD, DC, and FL through local distributors between July 18 and Aug. 4, 2025. No illnesses have been reported.

The products were packed in 2.5-pound clear plastic bags under the Endico label.

Affected lots are: peas and carrots, lot 110625 (production date June 11, 2025; use by June 10, 2027) and mixed vegetables, lot 170625 (production date June 17, 2025; use by June 16, 2027). The lot codes are printed on the side of each bag.

Click here to view product labels.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms including high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth.

The recall followed sampling by Pennsylvania authorities at a distributor location that returned positive results for Listeria in finished product, the company said. Endico has halted distribution while it works with the FDA to investigate the source.

Consumers who purchased Endico peas and carrots or mixed vegetables with the listed lot codes should not eat the products.

Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or call 1-800-431-1398 with questions.

Keep the bags sealed and separated from other foods until returned or discarded.

