Fox To Reboot Iconic ’90s Series ‘Baywatch’

Fox placed a series order on Tuesday, Sept. 23 for a new, 12-episode take on the lifeguard drama to air in the 2026–27 season, according to multiple media reports.

The update comes from Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, which controls the rights to the original franchise. Casting and a premiere date were not announced.

The reboot extends a long, wave‑tossed history. "Baywatch" began on NBC in 1989 but was canceled after one season before roaring back in syndication in 1991.

It became a global sensation anchored by David Hasselhoff and an ever‑changing ensemble that included Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Yasmine Bleeth, David Chokachi and more, with stories blending beach rescues and sun‑splashed soap.

Created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann, the series ran for 11 seasons, shifting from Los Angeles to Hawaii in its final years as "Baywatch: Hawaii."

Despite mixed reviews, it evolved into a pop‑culture juggernaut and, at its peak, was billed as the most‑watched television series in the world with a weekly audience topping one billion viewers. The franchise also spawned the spinoff "Baywatch Nights" and a 2017 feature film adaptation.

Fremantle remastered the classic episodes in high definition in 2018, helping introduce the series to a new generation of streamers while keeping hallmarks like the red swimsuits and the “I’m Always Here” theme alive.

Expect the new "Baywatch" to revisit the mix that made the original a phenomenon: high‑stakes rescues, ensemble drama and sun‑baked spectacle.

This time, calibrated for modern audiences and Fox’s prime‑time lineup.

