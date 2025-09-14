Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade, NY Native, Apologizes For 'Just Kill 'Em' On-Air Remark

On Sunday, Sept. 14, the co-host told viewers during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" said he made a "callous" comment while discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We were discussing … how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants,” he said, noting proposals such as institutionalization or jail. “Now during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections.

"I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

The original comment aired on Wednesday, Sept. 10, during "Fox & Friends," after co-host Lawrence Jones suggested homeless people who refuse help should face jail.

Kilmeade interjected, “Or, uh, involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill ’em.”

The backlash was immediate on social media, with critics, including public officials and advocates, condemning the rhetoric and some calling for Fox News to fire the 61-year-old host.

Kilmeade, a native New Yorker from Massapequa on Long Island, has been a fixture at Fox News for decades.

He has co-hosted "Fox & Friends" since 1998 and fronts the weekend program One Nation with Brian Kilmeade. He also hosts "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio and has authored multiple books, both non-fiction and fiction.

Before Fox News, Kilmeade worked in sports media, including early stints with Channel One News, a daily national high school television news program, and ABC affiliate KHSL-TV in Chico, California, and as a UFC announcer in the 1990s.

He later reported for NewSport, was a sports anchor for NBC affiliate WVIT in Hartford, Connecticut,and covered Major League Soccer for MSG.

A graduate of Long Island University, he has built a national profile as a television and radio commentator while frequently drawing attention for blunt on-air commentary.

