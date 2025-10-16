Ex-Trump Senior Adviser John Bolton Indicted By Grand Jury As Classified Probe Escalates

CNN reported late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 16, that Bolton is expected to surrender as soon as Friday at federal court in Greenbelt, citing two sources.

The 18-count indictment stems from an investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified information after he left the White House in 2019 and may include charges under the Espionage Act, CNN said.

Sources told CNN Bolton allegedly shared highly classified information with his wife and daughter over email.

In August 2025, FBI agents searched his home and office and seized documents marked classified, confidential, and secret. A court filing said some of the material referenced weapons of mass destruction.

Bolton becomes the third high-profile Trump political enemy to be indicted in less than a month, following former FBI Director James Comey and former New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to CNN.

Critics of the current administration call the wave of cases retribution. CNN notes the Bolton inquiry began during the Biden administration.

The case echoes Donald Trump’s own classified documents prosecution, which was dropped after he was reelected in 2024. Bolton has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, has maintained that his client did nothing inappropriate.

Bolton, 76, served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser and later became a sharp critic after leaving the administration.

He is a former US ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush and an assistant attorney general under Ronald Reagan. He has long advocated a hard line on Iran, North Korea, and other adversaries.

In early 2025, Trump revoked Bolton’s Secret Service detail despite ongoing threats against his life.

The current push for charges follows the Justice Department under President Biden closing a separate lawsuit and criminal inquiry tied to Bolton’s 2020 memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.”

