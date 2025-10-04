Former Syracuse Star Arthur Jones Dies At 39, Member Of Super Bowl Champion, NY Native

Syracuse University Athletics said Jones died Friday, Oct. 3. He was 39.

The former Orange star became a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens and played eight NFL seasons after being drafted in 2010.

Jones was a native New York: Rochester-born, Endicott-raised.

The defensive lineman anchored Syracuse’s front from 2005 to 2009, earning three All–BIG EAST selections and finishing with 38.5 tackles for loss, the most in school history by an interior lineman.

A senior captain, he was taken by Baltimore in the fifth round and later helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII, recording a sack and a fumble recovery in the victory over the 49ers. His pro career also included stops with Indianapolis from 2014 to 2016 and Washington in 2017.

“Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “He was someone that brought joy to everyone he encountered. We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career.

"He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. He will be forever Orange.”

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement: “We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.

"He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends.

"We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur.”

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said he was "grateful for the opportunity to have gotten to know him over the past two years. His kindness and personality were a joy to be around. My prayers are with his family, friends, our alumni and everyone who knew him during this difficult time.”

Jones was the older brother of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Super Bowl–winning defensive end Chandler Jones. He was the son of Arthur Jr. and Camille Jones.

