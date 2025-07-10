Former State Auditor Steals $400K From NY Town During Audit, DA Says

Tobias Otieno, age 41, of Hyde Park, was arraigned this week on a felony complaint charging him with second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Thursday, July 10.

According to Hoovler, Otieno is accused of stealing $405,843.25 from the Town of Wallkill between June 2022 and September 2024, while working as an Auditor 1 for the New York State Office of the State Comptroller.

Prosecutors say Otieno was assigned to audit the town’s financial operations, payroll, and disbursements. During that time, he allegedly used his access to town bank accounts to transfer funds into accounts tied to his personal businesses — Toncye Consulting and Tozaq Accounting Services.

The case was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s White Collar Crimes Taskforce, with assistance from forensic auditors from the State Comptroller’s Office. Investigators executed a search warrant at Otieno’s Hyde Park home on Thursday.

Town of Wallkill officials were not involved in the theft and promptly reported the fraud to their bank, which reimbursed the town for the stolen funds, officials said.

Due to New York State bail laws, Otieno could not be held on bail, Hoovler's office said. He is scheduled to return to Wallkill Town Court on Wednesday, July 30.

District Attorney Hoovler condemned the alleged theft, calling it a serious abuse of public trust.

"The use of a governmental position to steal public monies is a most serious offense that warrants severe punishment...Municipalities undergoing audits by any outside agencies, whether public or private, should have ongoing communications with auditors, including familiarizing themselves with audit procedures; however, the constant monitoring and reconciling of accounts is the surest way to safeguard public funds," Hoovler said in a statement on Thursday.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli also commented on the case, saying, "We are outraged by this former employee's actions and betrayal of trust. Once we learned of his actions, we immediately partnered with law enforcement to fully investigate this matter, hold him accountable, and moved to terminate him from service."

If convicted, Otieno faces up to 8 1/3 to 25 years in state prison.

