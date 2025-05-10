Former NY Substitute Teacher, 41, Sent Inappropriate Snapchats To Student: Police

Christina A. Lambert, 41, of Hudson, was arrested on Wednesday, May 7, and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to New York State Police.

Police said they received a complaint on April 30, 2025, about inappropriate contact between Lambert and a student. An investigation determined that Lambert sent inappropriate messages to the student through Snapchat, state police said.

Lambert had previously worked as a substitute teacher at the Taconic Hills Central School District, police said.

She was arraigned in the Town of Taghkanic Court and was issued a full stay-away order of protection for the victim, authorities said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said. “If any members of the public have additional information regarding this case please contact State Police Troop K at 845-677-7300.”

