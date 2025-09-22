Former Highway Super, Business Owner From Rockland County Dies: 'Will Be Deeply Missed'

Larry Robert Brissing Sr., a lifelong North Rockland resident, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 13 at the age of 76, surrounded by his children, his obituary said.

Brissing began his career as a heavy equipment operator before starting his own company, LRB Excavating, in 1986. In 2003, he was appointed and later elected as Stony Point’s Superintendent of Highways, a position he held for 19 years until his retirement in January 2022. In recognition of his service, the town named the street leading to the Highway Department in his honor.

In a statement, Stony Point officials said Brissing’s "dedication and leadership left a lasting impact on our Town, and he will be deeply missed."

The town's flags were flown at half-staff Sunday and Monday in his memory.

Outside of public service, Brissing was active in his church, Living Hope Fellowship in Tomkins Cove, where he was a member for 51 years. He was also involved in numerous community organizations, including the Stony Point Republican Committee, the Stony Point Lions Club, and both county and state highway superintendent associations, his obituary said.

He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Ewa. He is survived by his four children, Shannon Bailey, Larry Brissing Jr., Erick Brissing, and Kristen Barberis, as well as seven grandchildren.

Click here to read Brissing's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.