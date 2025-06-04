Former First Daughter Switches Last Name, Dropping Obama

The 26-year-old writer, filmmaker, and former first daughter is now using Malia Ann as her professional name.

She dropped her familiar last name in the credits of her short film The Heart, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. Ann is her middle name.

Her mother addressed the move publicly in an interview with actors Kate and Oliver Hudson in an episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry, saying she and former President Obama fully support their daughters forging their own paths.

“They want to be their own people,” the former first lady said, praising both Malia and her younger sister, 23-year-old Sasha Obama, for shaping identities outside the political spotlight.

"It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world," Michelle Obama added, "and they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just handed things.

"They're very sensitive to that. They want to be their own people."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.