Former Cop Convicted Of Killing NY Native Husband In What He Called 'Freak Accident'

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Joseph Grieco and his husband, John Kelly had returned to their Vernon home from a night out with friends, Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said. Griceo had consumed alcohol at the Vernon VFW earlier that night and continued to drink while at home with Kelly and friends, Murray said.

Early the next day, Grieco retrieved his handgun and began to handle it, despite multiple warnings the firearm was loaded, Murray said. The gun went off, striking Kelly in the abdomen, Murray said. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, Murray said.

NJ Advance Media says Grieco told officers he'd been demonstrating how to kill a snake.

Following the shooting Grieco penned a Facebook post to Kelly, his partner of 14 years.

"I wish that freak accident never happened," Grieco wrote, "but unfortunately freak accidents are always a game of what ifs… constant moments of steps that led to a single moment, followed by horrific grief."

Grieco will be sentenced in March. He faces a 10 to 30 year sentence, Murray said.

Kelly grew up in Westchester and Putnam counties in NY, later graduating from SUNY New Paltz and fulfilling his dream of becoming a police officer in a small Westchester County town, according to his obituary on the Barrett Leber Funeral Home website. He later earned his master's in Corporate Communications from NYU and transitioned into the private sector.

Kelly, who had a love for animals and "everything Christmas," met Grieco through mutual friends and quickly progressed their relationship. Two years before his tragic death, the couple built their "forever home" on a mountaintop in Vernon, his obituary reads.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.