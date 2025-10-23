Food Network Cancels Popular Show After 10-Year Run

The network has ended the Emmy-nominated weekend series after 40 seasons, with the final episode set for Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, according to Variety.

A source close to production told the outlet the decision is part of a broader plan to re-evaluate resources and next year’s lineup as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery moves to split its linear channels from streaming and studio operations. The show's finale follows a farewell holiday special.

Co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and recurring guest Alex Guarnaschelli shared tributes with fans.

Biegel called her time on the show “the greatest professional honor of my life.”

Jeff Mauro said he would “cherish every moment we created together,” and called his co-hosts his “best friends.”

Sunny Anderson wrote simply, “For such a loud, talkative chick, I have 2 words... Thank you!”

"The Kitchen" premiered in January 2014 with a casual, talk-show format built around recipes, food trends, and entertaining tips.

It became a weekend-morning fixture, delivering more than 500 episodes over 12 years and welcoming celebrity guests from Daniel Radcliffe and Regina King to culinary icons like Martha Stewart and Bobby Flay.

