'Focus On Being A DJ,' Trump Tells Goldman Sachs CEO From NY After Bank's Tariff Warning

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Aug. 12, Trump defended his trade policy, claiming that “trillions of dollars are being taken in on tariffs” and that the measures have been “incredible for our country, its stock market, its general wealth, and just about everything else.”

The post came days after Goldman Sachs' chief economist Jan Hatzius issued a warning to the American public that consumers will bear the burden of the President's tariffs.

According to a report by Reuters, Goldman Sachs analysts believe consumers had absorbed 22 percent of tariff costs through the month of June, which could rise to as high as 67 percent, provided Trump stays on the same path.

The warning isn't the first pushback against tariffs from Goldman Sachs — in April, the bank also warned US tariffs could weigh on global growth and cause the Federal Reserve to aggressively slash interest rates, the outlet reported.

The latest word of caution from Goldman Sachs has prompted the ire of the President.

In his post on Tuesday, Trump argued that consumers are “for the most part” not paying tariffs, insisting the costs are shouldered largely by “companies and governments, many of them foreign.”

Trump instituted global "reciprocal" tariffs at the beginning of April before pausing them. However, a changed version of them took effect last week, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods have been reduced to 30 percent after originally being set as high as 145 percent, according to the outlet.

On Tuesday, Trump accused Solomon and Goldman Sachs of making “a bad prediction a long time ago” about the impact of tariffs, saying they “were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else.”

"I think that David should go out and get himself a new economist," Trump wrote, adding, "Or, maybe, he ought to just focus on being a DJ, and not bother running a major financial institution."

Solomon, 62, has led Goldman Sachs since 2018 and is known for moonlighting as a DJ under the name “DJ D-Sol,” performing at music festivals and charity events.

The Edgemont Junior – Senior High School graduate grew up in Hartsdale, NY, in Westchester County before launching a decades-long Wall Street career.

