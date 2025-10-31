Flooding Forces Closure Of Longtime Nonprofit In NY: 'We Will Find A Way'

In a message to the community on Friday, Oct. 31, The United Community Center of Westchester, located in New Rochelle at 360 North Ave., said that while it’s unclear how long repairs and recovery efforts will take, it remains committed to reopening and continuing to serve local families.

"Our doors are temporarily closed — and at this moment, we do not yet know for how long," the center wrote in its announcement on Friday, adding, "During this time, we ask for unity and solidarity from all who care about our mission and the people we serve."

The closure follows heavy rain and widespread flooding across Westchester County on Thursday, Oct. 30, which shut down major roadways and left many without power.

The center — known for providing social services, food assistance, youth programs, and spiritual guidance — said it will find a way to continue helping those in need despite the setback.

"Throughout the years, and especially during the challenges of COVID, we stood strong and continued to serve our community with love, dedication, and faith," the organization wrote, continuing, "We have always found a way — and we will find a way again — to keep serving those who depend on us, even in the midst of this storm."

The message ended on a note of hope and faith, urging the community to remain united: "Together, with faith and compassion, we will overcome this moment."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

