Fleeing New City Driver Causes Wrong-Way Crash In NJ Injuring 4: Cops

Michael Zabielski, 65, of New City, NY, had stolen an SUV from a New York car dealership and was fleeing police when he caused the crash in Ho-Ho-Kus, Ramsey Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

At about 10:43 p.m., Ramsey police were alerted by Allendale police that they were attempting to stop a vehicle on East Crescent Avenue heading toward Lake Street. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over before Lake Street, but Zabielski “disregarded a red traffic signal, proceed through the intersection and traveled north across the roadway onto the off-ramp of Route 17 South,” the detective said.

The SUV continued north in the southbound lanes, drove around a police vehicle, and exited onto North Franklin Turnpike, police said. Officers pursued Zabielski as he drove through Allendale, Waldwick, and Ho-Ho-Kus, committing “numerous traffic violations” before turning onto Hollywood Avenue and nearly disabling his vehicle on multiple curbs, according to police.

Zabielski then made a sharp left onto the off-ramp of Route 17 North, “nearly colliding with multiple vehicles” before entering the highway going the wrong way, police said.

The pursuit was terminated under New Jersey Attorney General guidelines. Moments later, Zabielski’s Honda HR-V collided with a tractor trailer, a Honda Odyssey, and other vehicles near Race Track Road in Ridgewood, Ridgewood Police Capt. Glenn Ender previously said.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Ender said. Three were taken to Valley Hospital. Zabielski was hospitalized for his injuries before being taken into custody.

It was later discovered the SUV had been stolen from a dealership in New City, NY, police said.

Zabielski was charged with eluding and receiving stolen property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.