Five Dogs Killed, 1 Person Injured In Hudson Valley Barn Fire

The blaze broke out around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at a property on Wisseman Road in Union Vale, according to the Union Vale Fire Department.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the scene, drawing the attention of firefighters who were already nearby participating in a community safety event.

Union Vale Fire Department crews, joined by firefighters from LaGrange and East Fishkill, arrived within minutes and found the structure engulfed in flames. The heat from the fire was so intense that nearby buildings were at risk, firefighters said.

Crews quickly began working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

By around 12:10 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control after battling it for nearly two hours. One person suffered injuries and was transported by Union Vale EMS to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Tragically, five dogs that were inside the barn at the time did not survive. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Tuesday’s response drew mutual aid from several departments across Dutchess County, including Beekman, Millbrook, Pawling, Pleasant Valley, and LaGrange, as well as assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Empress EMS.

