Fisher-Price Recalling 366K Baby Dumbbell Toys Due To Infant Choking Hazard

The retailer is recalling 366,200 toys that were sold nationwide and online along with the Baby Biceps Gift Set that includes dumbbells with caps that can pop off, creating the hazard.

The bar of the dumbbell toy is gray with orange and red plastic weights on each side, officials said. The model number GJD49 is located on the back of the kettlebell toy in the gift set.

None of the other toys inside the Baby Biceps Gift Set are subject to the recall.

There have been seven reports of the ends of dumbbells coming off the product, according to CPSC.

No injuries have been reported.

They were sold online and nationwide between April 2020 and August 2024 at:

Walmart;

Kohls;

Fred Meyer;

Hobby Lobby;

Marshalls;

TJMaxx;

Buy Buy Baby;

Target.

Parents have been advised to stop using the recalled toy, and to take it away from young children. They can then contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

Once the consumer provides confirmation that the dumbbell toy will be disposed of as directed, the consumer will be paid $10 for the dumbbell toy only

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.