A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Of 2025 Season Found In This NY County

Orange County health officials have confirmed the season’s first pool of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus, prompting renewed warnings for residents to take precautions against bites and mosquito breeding. 

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found in Orange County.&nbsp;

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found in Orange County. 

 Photo Credit: File photo
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The discovery of the virus-carrying mosquitoes in the Greenwood Lake area was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6, by Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and the Orange County Department of Health as part of the county’s ongoing mosquito surveillance program.

The positive test came during routine monitoring and signals the beginning of a potentially long mosquito season in the Hudson Valley, officials said.

"This is an important reminder that mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus are present in our region," Neuhaus said. 

Health officials recommend residents take the following precautions:

  • Limit outdoor activity between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active;
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks when outdoors for extended periods;
  • Use mosquito repellent as directed on the label, especially during evening activities;
  • Eliminate standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding.

Residents with questions about mosquito control or prevention can contact the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2332. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE