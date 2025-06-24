First Tropical Storm Of 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forms

The storm, which formed late Tuesday morning, June 24, is churning hundreds of miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is expected to weaken as early as Wednesday, June 25.

The National Hurricane Center posted an update at 11 a.m. AST confirming Andrea’s formation, but emphasized that the system poses no threat to land.

“Andrea has formed in the Atlantic,” the agency posted. “It is forecast to weaken and dissipate on Wednesday as it remains over the open ocean.”

Andrea developed from a loosely organized pocket of showers and thunderstorms that AccuWeather meteorologists had been tracking as a tropical rainstorm.

"The lifespan of the storm is limited, as we are noticing a significant amount of disruptive breezes (wind shear) in the area," AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers said.

Though now officially classified, its impact is expected to be limited to shipping and cruise routes in the central Atlantic.

Wind shear in the region is expected to prevent further intensification, and forecasters say Andrea could dissipate entirely within 24 to 36 hours.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

For the alphabetical list of 2025 Atlantic hurricane names as chosen by the World Meteorological Organization, see the image above or check this link from NOAA.

